Analysts Offer Predictions for Regis Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RGS)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regis’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE:RGS opened at $16.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. Regis has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $247.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Regis by 590.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Regis by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Regis during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Earnings History and Estimates for Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing Kingstone Companies and NI
Reviewing Kingstone Companies and NI
Analysts Anticipate Culp, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Culp, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Financial Corp Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Financial Corp Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share
Financial Comparison: Commercial Vehicle Group vs. Dana
Financial Comparison: Commercial Vehicle Group vs. Dana
Critical Comparison: Dimeco vs. Peoples Utah Bancorp
Critical Comparison: Dimeco vs. Peoples Utah Bancorp
BKF Capital Group versus Focus Financial Partners Critical Review
BKF Capital Group versus Focus Financial Partners Critical Review


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report