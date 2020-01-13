Analysts Offer Predictions for MacroGenics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.31. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 24,014.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,486,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 29.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,662,000 after purchasing an additional 994,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,561,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 52.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 245,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,198,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 161,920 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

