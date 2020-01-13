Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) and Konami (NASDAQ:KNMCY) Head to Head Analysis

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Changyou.Com and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Changyou.Com 20.16% 15.83% 5.16% Konami N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Changyou.Com and Konami’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Changyou.Com $485.76 million 1.10 $84.33 million $1.57 6.41 Konami $2.36 billion 2.33 $307.76 million $2.24 18.21

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Changyou.Com. Changyou.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Changyou.Com and Konami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Changyou.Com 1 1 0 0 1.50 Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Changyou.Com presently has a consensus price target of $8.45, suggesting a potential downside of 16.09%. Given Changyou.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Changyou.Com is more favorable than Konami.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Changyou.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Changyou.Com has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Changyou.Com beats Konami on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices. The company also operates 17173.com Website, an information portal that provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other information services on online games to game players; and offers various software applications for PCs and mobile devices, as well as purchases pre-film cinema advertising slots from movie theater operators for advertisers. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 4.9 million total average monthly active accounts; and 1.6 million total active paying accounts. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Limited.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

