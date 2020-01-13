Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Given $27.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Graham an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GHM. ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $34,931.39. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graham by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Graham by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $21.30 on Monday. Graham has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $208.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

