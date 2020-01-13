Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Inspired Energy alerts:

Shares of INSE opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. Inspired Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 19.88 ($0.26). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.24.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.