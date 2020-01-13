Deutsche Bank Boosts KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Price Target to GBX 610

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 610 ($8.02) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the copper miner’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 643.57 ($8.47).

Shares of KAZ opened at GBX 552.20 ($7.26) on Thursday. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 495.06.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

