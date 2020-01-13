GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,747 ($22.98) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,872.47 ($24.63).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,797.40 ($23.64) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,765.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,697.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,850.40 ($24.34).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 1.01%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 323 shares of company stock valued at $557,237.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

