Deutsche Bank Increases Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 275

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective (up previously from GBX 242 ($3.18)) on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Glencore to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 298 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 273.47 ($3.60).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN opened at GBX 240.20 ($3.16) on Thursday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.