Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Shares of NASDAQ HCAP opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. Analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 10,000 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

