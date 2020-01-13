Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0241 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 193.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 499,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,026,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 259,107 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 227,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 98,189 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.