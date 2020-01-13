BidaskClub Downgrades Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Strong Sell

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHRS. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

CHRS stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.89.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.58 million. Research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $26,399.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,442.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,818 shares of company stock worth $15,151,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 30,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 90,856 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

