BidaskClub Downgrades Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CALM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.41. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

