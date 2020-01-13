Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Blucora has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Blucora by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 139,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blucora by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Blucora by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

