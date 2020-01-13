BidaskClub Upgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Hold

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

ADBE stock opened at $339.81 on Friday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $231.96 and a 52-week high of $343.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,712 shares of company stock worth $12,554,146 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 31.2% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

