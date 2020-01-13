Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of KNWN opened at $2.50 on Friday. Know Labs has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Get Know Labs alerts:

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for authenticating or diagnosing substances or materials. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose materials and substances.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.