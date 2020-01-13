Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Get Zogenix alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.00. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock worth $5,872,460 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 0.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.