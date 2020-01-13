YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YRC Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

YRCW opened at $2.28 on Friday. YRC Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 4.50.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. YRC Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YRCW. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in YRC Worldwide by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in YRC Worldwide by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YRC Worldwide (YRCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.