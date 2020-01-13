ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

XONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of ExOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ExOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $7.88 on Friday. ExOne has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. ExOne had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that ExOne will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Grace bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ExOne by 428.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 108,453 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ExOne by 8,989.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,148 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ExOne by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,409,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExOne by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ExOne by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

