X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $10.92 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95). Research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 637,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 506.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 436,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.