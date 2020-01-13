Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Sell Rating for Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Exela Technologies stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $58.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.43. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $372.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

