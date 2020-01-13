Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) to Buy

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WVE. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Leerink Swann downgraded Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $293.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.64. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $48.64.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after buying an additional 458,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after buying an additional 113,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 48.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

