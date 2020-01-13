Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Shares of WRE opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 103.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

