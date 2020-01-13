Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Slack (NYSE:WORK) to Buy

Slack (NYSE:WORK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WORK. Stephens started coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $23.12 on Friday. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $35,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $50,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,763.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,450 shares of company stock worth $6,432,185.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

