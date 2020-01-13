Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/3/2020 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharma is progressing well with its lead pipeline candidate, Rolontis and a regulatory application seeking approval for neutropenia in the United States was filed in October. An approval will boost the prospects of the company. The company is developing poziotinib in a phase II pivotal study as treatment for lung cancer in first and second-line settings. Moreover, the sale of its marketed products is helping Spectrum to focus on and support the development of its pipeline candidates. However, Spectrum faced regulatory setbacks including withdrawal of regulatory application for Rolontis. Poziotinib failed to meet primary endpoint in one cohort of the lung cancer study in December 2019. Additional regulatory/development setbacks could affect the stock.”

1/3/2020 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/27/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/26/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

12/26/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2019 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

SPPI opened at $3.25 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $368.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $56,818.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 669,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 209,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 40,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.