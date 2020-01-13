Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Boosted by First Analysis

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) – Equities researchers at First Analysis upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, January 10th. First Analysis analyst J. Munda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. First Analysis has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

ANIK has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti set a $50.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $49.80 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 17.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.32 million, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Anika Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $1,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,607.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,159,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,868 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 78,812 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 413,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 101,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

