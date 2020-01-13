Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

JACK opened at $78.27 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,525 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 952.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 122,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,563,047.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,088.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $71,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,392.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,917 shares of company stock worth $2,785,081. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

