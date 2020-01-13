First Foundation Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of FFWM opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,902. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 75.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 645,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 276,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First Foundation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

