Wedbush Weighs in on KB Home’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.90%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

KB Home stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. KB Home has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $495,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,316.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459 over the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of KB Home by 510.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 7,133.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wedbush Weighs in on KB Home’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Wedbush Weighs in on KB Home’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Methanex Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Methanex Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Avivagen Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Avivagen Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors NV Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors NV Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group
Methanex Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts
Methanex Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Increased by US Capital Advisors
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Increased by US Capital Advisors


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report