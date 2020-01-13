Avivagen Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc (CVE:VIV) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avivagen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Avivagen stock opened at C$0.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. Avivagen has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32.

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

