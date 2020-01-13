Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors NV Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, S&P Equity Research lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $129.64 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 92,458 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,517,000 after buying an additional 145,594 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

