Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$857.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.56 million.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Methanex stock opened at C$50.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$40.11 and a 52 week high of C$83.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$49.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

In other Methanex news, insider M&G Investment Management Limited acquired 9,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$51.21 per share, with a total value of C$492,260.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 668,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,236,620.45. Also, Director John Floren acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,460,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,100,052.79. Insiders have purchased 42,525 shares of company stock worth $1,997,428 in the last three months.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

