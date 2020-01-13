Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Increased by US Capital Advisors

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $149.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

