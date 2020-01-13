One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for One Group Hospitality in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for One Group Hospitality’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STKS. ValuEngine raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of One Group Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

STKS opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $100.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.77. One Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 4.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in One Group Hospitality by 122.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in One Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in One Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in One Group Hospitality by 84.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 325,536 shares in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Earnings History and Estimates for One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Slack to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Slack to Buy
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Corp Decreased by Northcoast Research
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Corp Decreased by Northcoast Research
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Anika Therapeutics Inc Boosted by First Analysis
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Anika Therapeutics Inc Boosted by First Analysis
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for WD-40 Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for WD-40 Issued By Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report