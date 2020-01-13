Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avantor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

AVTR opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. Avantor has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $16,846,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,324,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

