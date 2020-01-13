COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) & Black Hills (OTCMKTS:BKH) Financial Comparison

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

COMPANHIA PARAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Black Hills pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills has increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Hills has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Black Hills shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Black Hills’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPANHIA PARAN/S $3.92 billion 1.19 $384.97 million N/A N/A Black Hills $1.75 billion 2.71 $258.44 million $3.54 21.88

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has higher revenue and earnings than Black Hills.

Profitability

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPANHIA PARAN/S 11.57% 10.40% 4.88% Black Hills 12.32% 8.67% 2.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Black Hills, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPANHIA PARAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Hills 0 3 2 0 2.40

Black Hills has a consensus target price of $72.20, suggesting a potential downside of 6.79%. Given Black Hills’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than COMPANHIA PARAN/S.

Summary

Black Hills beats COMPANHIA PARAN/S on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMPANHIA PARAN/S

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 939 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,858 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,054,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers through company technicians and third-party service providers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,700 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,158 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 45,000 horsepower of compression and 600 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

