Critical Review: Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) vs. Visa (NASDAQ:V)

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Healthequity has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.6% of Healthequity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Healthequity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Healthequity and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthequity 0 1 11 1 3.00 Visa 0 1 22 0 2.96

Healthequity presently has a consensus target price of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.81%. Visa has a consensus target price of $202.35, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Healthequity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Healthequity is more favorable than Visa.

Profitability

This table compares Healthequity and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthequity 13.03% 11.31% 7.22% Visa 52.57% 42.57% 17.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthequity and Visa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthequity $287.24 million 18.25 $73.90 million $0.95 77.83 Visa $22.98 billion 16.61 $12.08 billion $5.44 35.62

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Healthequity. Visa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthequity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthequity beats Visa on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers health reimbursement and flexible spending arrangements solutions; and Employee Retirement Income Security Act's plan administration and investment services. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

