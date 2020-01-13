Comparing American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Campus Communities and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $880.81 million 7.14 $117.10 million $2.31 19.81 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $396.48 million 12.55 $285.07 million $2.65 13.98

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Campus Communities. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Campus Communities and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 11.55% 2.73% 1.29% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 39.30% 8.70% 2.12%

Dividends

American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. American Campus Communities pays out 81.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 93.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Campus Communities has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Campus Communities and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 2 4 0 2.67 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 5 0 0 2.00

American Campus Communities presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.66%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.83%. Given American Campus Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Volatility and Risk

American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of American Campus Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of American Campus Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats American Campus Communities on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of December 31, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 170 student housing properties containing approximately 109,100 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 133,900 beds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

