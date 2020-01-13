$530.05 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will announce sales of $530.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $496.33 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $441.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

