Head-To-Head Survey: Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) & BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and BioXcel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics N/A -35.32% -32.27% BioXcel Therapeutics N/A -97.13% -78.51%

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and BioXcel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics N/A N/A -$174.19 million ($3.41) -24.46 BioXcel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.27 million ($1.32) -10.79

Global Blood Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioXcel Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioXcel Therapeutics has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Blood Therapeutics and BioXcel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics 0 4 12 0 2.75 BioXcel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $96.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.83%. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.07%. Given BioXcel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioXcel Therapeutics is more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD. It is also evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of voxelotor in a Phase IIa clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Merck KGaA, Nektar Therapeutics, and Pfizer Inc. to develop a therapy for treating pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

