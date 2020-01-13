$940.59 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to report $940.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $921.42 million and the highest is $959.75 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes reported sales of $840.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million.

GOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,682,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 384,474 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 346,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

GOL stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -129.57 and a beta of -0.16.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

