Financial Comparison: Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) vs. Brandywine Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:BDN)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hammerson has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hammerson and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 2 4 1 0 1.86 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 0 2 0 2.33

Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.97%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Hammerson.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hammerson and Brandywine Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $390.30 million 7.83 N/A N/A N/A Brandywine Realty Trust $544.34 million 5.01 $136.32 million $1.37 11.29

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Brandywine Realty Trust 24.28% 7.89% 3.42%

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Hammerson on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

