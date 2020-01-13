Head to Head Analysis: Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) versus ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Evergy alerts:

This table compares Evergy and ALLETE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $4.28 billion 3.44 $535.80 million $2.67 24.16 ALLETE $1.50 billion 2.79 $174.10 million $3.61 22.40

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than ALLETE. ALLETE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Evergy has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALLETE has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evergy and ALLETE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 1 2 2 0 2.20 ALLETE 1 1 1 0 2.00

Evergy currently has a consensus target price of $67.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. ALLETE has a consensus target price of $77.65, indicating a potential downside of 3.96%. Given Evergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than ALLETE.

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ALLETE pays an annual dividend of $2.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Evergy pays out 75.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ALLETE pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ALLETE has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of ALLETE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Evergy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of ALLETE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and ALLETE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 11.97% 6.96% 2.48% ALLETE 14.23% 8.54% 3.59%

Summary

Evergy beats ALLETE on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 545 megawatt of wind energy generation. Further, it offers integrated water management for industry by combining chemical, equipment, engineering, and service for customized solutions to reduce water and energy usage. Additionally, the company is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 159 substations with a total capacity of 8,531 megavolt amperes. It serves taconite mining, iron concentrate, paper, pulp and wood products, pipeline, and other industries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.