Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) to Hold

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of WH opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after acquiring an additional 866,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 114.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after acquiring an additional 677,607 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $29,691,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $26,401,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

