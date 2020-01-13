Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on WK. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NYSE:WK opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 0.96. Workiva has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,032.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $707,863 over the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,432,000 after purchasing an additional 637,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 349,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $32,808,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

