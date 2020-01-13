Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Get Energous alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WATT. ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Energous has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 19,557.08% and a negative return on equity of 164.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energous will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen R. Rizzone purchased 21,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,670.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 575,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,740.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $44,835.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $206,397 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130,228 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Energous by 3.3% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 758,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Energous by 96.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energous (WATT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.