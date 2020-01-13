Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WES. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane purchased 71,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $1,292,235.79. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,346.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7,463.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,408,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284,294 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $604,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 820,262 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,937,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,105,000 after purchasing an additional 756,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,562,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $848,094,000 after purchasing an additional 558,860 shares in the last quarter. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

