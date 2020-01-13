Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $889.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will post sales of $889.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $924.40 million and the lowest is $850.00 million. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $853.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

