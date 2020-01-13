Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $889.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will post sales of $889.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $924.40 million and the lowest is $850.00 million. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $853.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
Darling Ingredients stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
