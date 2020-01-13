Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.37. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $243,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

