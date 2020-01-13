Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of VEC opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $656.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $57.98.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $359.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.34 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,513.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vectrus by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vectrus by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vectrus by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

