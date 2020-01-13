Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VEOEY. BNP Paribas upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

VEOEY opened at $27.04 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

